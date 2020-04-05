The stress of the COVID-19 pandemic can muddle the brain. Some people can lift us out for a moment of the tension and uncertainty. Just watch the videos of the so-called TikTok doc at Oregon Health and Science University.
And others — well, others seem to make things worse.
An unfortunate example was the barrel-racing competition in Redmond called the Corona Can 360. We can’t tell you if it violated the letter of the COVID-19 restrictions, but it sure seemed to violate the spirit. That is not what we need right now.
We have all heard the COVID-19 mantra — wash your hands, practice social distancing and so on — so often you can likely recall it without our help. But Gov. Kate Brown, the Oregon Health Authority and other medical professionals also stress the importance of not gathering in groups, not getting together with friends and not making unnecessary trips.
The Corona Can 360 violated all of those. The organizer, Austin Hogue, held the event on Friday and Saturday. Some 44 rodeo competitors traveled to an arena outside Redmond for the event.
Hogue did make efforts to comply with social distancing at the event. Volunteers were spaced out. Parking was separated. Fliers were distributed about COVID-19. He also did work with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office to try to be in compliance. That’s the very end of the good news.
Was it necessary to hold the event? No. Did it require people to gather and put them at risk? Yes. Did it require people to make an unnecessary trip? Yes. For all those reasons it should not have taken place.
And there are more. Medical professionals and first responders are putting their lives on the line for us all right now. Supplies of critical protective gear, ventilators and ICU beds may run short. Please avoid doing things that put us all at greater risk. Think about obeying the spirit of the state’s guidelines, not just the letter of them.
We all will be more than ready to get out and about more when the restrictions are eased. Wait until then.