We’ve only made it through the first presidential contest of 2020 and already the trolls are out in force. The FBI is warning that Russia is busy sowing discord on social media with a combination of fictional identities, bots and overall disinformation. But it’s not just Russia. American social media users on both sides of the political spectrum are involved as well, sharing questionable claims and outright falsehoods in an attempt to boost the fortunes of a favored candidate or attack a disfavored one.
Much of the concern in the 2016 election involved Russian attempts to infiltrate voting systems in the United States and tamper with actual outcomes. U.S. authorities agree they attempted such meddling but there was little evidence they succeeded. Social media manipulation, however, is another story.
FBI Director Chris Wray told the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that law enforcement has seen little evidence of Russian efforts to target election infrastructure this time around, but described a covert social media campaign as “information warfare.”
Wray said the foreign operators identify an issue Americans care passionately about, “and then they take both sides and spin them up so they pit us against each other.”
Anyone who spends time on social media knows it doesn’t take much to send users into a whirlwind of outrage over this issue or that, whether true or not. As Wray notes, in a country where the First Amendment protects even false and misleading speech, the FBI is not willing to “be in the business of being the truth police.”
Social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, are under increasing pressure to police their systems to weed out false content and deliberate deception, but it is a monumental task, and they, too, are reluctant to decide which posts are legitimate and which are not. And when Americans are engaged in the same tactics as foreign interests, it makes it that much more difficult.
Monday’s debacle with the Iowa caucus results lit a fire under internet trolls of every stripe, from supporters of individual Democratic candidates to Republicans stirring up doubts about the integrity of the vote counts. Conspiracy theories ran wild and are still being shared at a furious pace, including the false claim from the right-wing group Judicial Watch that eight Iowa counties had more registered voters than citizens living there.
The claim spread rapidly despite efforts by the Iowa secretary of state to debunk it, and a Facebook share by the conservative media outlet Epoch Times attracted 175,000 comments, likes and shares.
A Twitter representative told NBC that the false claim didn’t violate the platform’s election integrity policy because it didn’t “suppress voter turnout or mislead people about when, where or how to vote.”
And that was only Monday. The second presidential contest won’t happen until Tuesday in New Hampshire. At least that one is a primary election, not a series of caucuses. But the disinformation won’t let up.
Given the pervasive nature of social media, the willingness of meddlers of all political persuasions to stir the pot and the reluctance of those in control to monitor the maelstrom, the only defense voters have is self-defense.
Don’t believe what you see on social media at first glance or even the second or third time you see it. Try to rely on legitimate news sources — major newspapers, television networks, respected magazines — and please don’t share or retweet unless you’re sure. Better yet, just don’t. Chances are, you’ll be glad you didn’t.