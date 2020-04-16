For voters, the Oregon secretary of state’s website can be your best friend before the May primary. It makes it easy for unaffiliated voters to participate in key primaries.
Primaries in May will set the stage for a November decision on who will replace retiring Rep. Greg Walden and for a new secretary of state. Unaffiliated voters, if they remain unaffiliated, do not get a chance to vote in the Republican or Democratic primaries. They don’t have any say in narrowing the candidate field in the primary.
And there are a lot of them. In Deschutes and Jefferson counties, more people are actually not affiliated with any party than a member of the Democratic and Republican parties. Crook County’s unaffiliated count is not far behind with 6,070 compared against 7,660 Republicans and 3,439 Democrats, according to the latest numbers from the state.
Of course the primary is not the final decision in the race for Walden’s seat or for secretary of state.
But the vote who determines who makes it to November is no less important. There are some key distinctions among the candidates.
Want to vote in the Democratic or Republican primary and unaffiliated? It’s easy if you have an Oregon drivers license. Go to the secretary of state’s website and navigate to the My Vote page. Fill in the blanks and within minutes you can temporarily join the Democratic or Republican party and vote in that primary. You can always switch back after the election.
The last day to register to vote or change your party affiliation is April 28. So get it done, if you want.