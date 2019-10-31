Bend Bulletin
Oct. 29
The Oregon Health Authority and the Department of Human Services have less than six months before they begin using a new computer system they’re calling Integrated ONE. In that time, they’re got plenty left to do, as a Secretary of State’s audit released Oct. 25 made clear.
Integrated ONE is designed to make life easier for the 1.5 million Oregonians who rely on the state for health care, employment-related day care, food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP or food stamps), Temporary Assistance to Needy Families and a variety of other social and health services programs. It will allow recipients to make a single application that can be used for each of those programs.
Before that happens, a mountain of information must be transferred to the new system, and the first potential problem lies there. Secretary of State auditors recommend that the agencies compare information in the new system to that in the old one to assure that there are no glitches in the transfer. Tony Black, the project director, expects that to be done by mid-December.
In fact, Black agreed with all five of the auditors’ recommendations, and expects to have all of them in place before the end of 2019. Also by then he expects to have a realistic estimate of what sort of changes in staffing will be needed under the new system.
Meanwhile, the agencies have quit using shared accounts to transfer some kinds of information, a practice auditors said could weaken the system’s security. They’re also beefing up monitoring of sensitive information and updating paperwork to bring it into compliance with privacy laws.
Assuming that all goes as planned, the new system should be more secure than the ones it replaces, and that’s a good thing.
Equally important is the promised benefit of better regulation to cut fraud, errors, waste and abuse. As recently as 2017 Oregon Health Plan officials admitted they’d wrongly spent $74 million in federal dollars on health care providers from 2014 to 2016 and failed to tell the governor about the problem. That’s the kind of mistake that’s just too expensive to repeat.