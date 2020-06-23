Just wear it.
It is perhaps another symptom of our increasingly polarized society, but wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus has somehow become a political issue. It’s not. It’s a public health imperative, and the sooner we all acknowledge that, the faster our economy can reopen.
Other countries of the world are reopening faster than the United States. We could be, too, but too many of us refuse to accept what our medical experts are telling us: that wearing a mask in public places is the one of the most effective ways to keep this virus in check.
Politicians who refuse to wear a mask because it somehow projects weakness are not helping. Neither are brainless comments on social media such as, “I don’t need a mask, I have an immune system.” What that really says is, “I don’t need a mask because I don’t care about anyone but myself.”
Wearing a mask is not primarily about you. It’s about protecting those around you if you are unwittingly spreading the virus because you don’t know you’re carrying it. But now it turns out masks may protect the wearer as well. A new study from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill suggests the virus infects cells in the nose more easily than those in the throat and lungs. So covering your nose can help prevent virus-laden droplets from invading there.
Reopening does not mean the virus is gone. It does not mean we can go about our business without taking any precautions.
For evidence that this is true, consider Union County, which saw a huge spike in coronavirus cases from 22 to 247 in four days — most of them traced to hundreds of people who attended services at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in defiance of phase one restrictions. The county of fewer than 27,000 people, which had entered phase two reopening June 5, has now voluntarily returned to phase one in response to the outbreak.
Statewide, Oregon now has exceeded 6,000 cases, reporting a record 278 new cases in a single day Tuesday. The previous record of 184 new cases was set Monday.
Gov. Kate Brown has issued an order requiring residents of seven counties to wear masks in indoor public spaces, even as she permitted four more counties to enter a new reopening phase, including some that fall under the new mask requirement.
That might seem contradictory, but it’s really not. Counties with the capacity to treat new cases can reopen safely — if residents comply with restrictions including social distancing and wearing masks.
Jackson County is not among the seven subject to the new requirement. That does not mean masks need not be worn here. Although the number of cases remains relatively small, as of Thursday the total had grown from 50 to 85 since the county entered phase one reopening May 15.
If we all cooperate and put up with the minor inconvenience of wearing a cloth mask in indoor public spaces, we can keep the number of new cases manageable and avoid having restrictions reimposed. If too many of us don’t, we could end up like Union County.