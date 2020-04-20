The announcement by the governors of Oregon, Washington and California that they will coordinate the reopening of their states’ economies while continuing to control the spread of COVID-19 came as a welcome counterpoint to the shifting messages coming from the daily White House briefings.
Govs. Kate Brown of Oregon, Jay Inslee of Washington and Gavin Newsom of California issued a joint statement Monday explaining that they will each determine what is best for their individual states, but their goal is a coordinated approach based on rigorous testing and tracing contacts among the population. No timetable has been set for easing any of the restrictions now in place. Washington’s stay-at-home order is set to expire May 4, but Inslee said that may have to be extended. Oregon’s order is open-ended.
The governors’ statement did not mention President Donald Trump’s claim that he has the authority to lift state-imposed restrictions, but it made clear that the governors, not the president, will be making those decisions, and not until they are certain it won’t lead to a surge in COVID-19 cases. In fact, the Constitution does not give the president the power to tell states they must reopen their economies. The executive orders closing schools and non-essential businesses were issued by governors, who are responsible for the well-being of their states’ residents, and only they can lift them.
The notion that all three states on the West Coast should work together in this regard is a sound one. Interstate 5 serves as the main artery connecting the communities from Canada to Mexico, and the state borders along the way are artificial constructs that have no effect on the movement of diseases. Governors of several Northeastern states announced a similar compact the same day.
Brown elaborated on the agreement in a press conference Tuesday, saying she won’t move to ease any restrictions until she sees a declining number of active cases and the state has an aggressive strategy to test residents, trace contacts with those who have tested positive and isolate infected people. She also said she must be satisfied that the state has enough hospital beds and enough protective gear for health care workers.
Inslee and Oregon health officials both said much more testing capacity is needed. Oregon’s state epidemiologist, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, said he wants to nearly double the rate of testing to 15,000 people a week, expanding beyond people with symptoms to the general population to get a better idea of where the disease is in the community.
All of this is speculative at this point. It’s not clear where the expanded testing will come from, whether enough PPE can be procured, what portions of the economy might be restarted first and where that might happen. The only certainty is that it won’t happen as fast as everyone wants it to.
If the White House wants it to happen sooner, the best way to accomplish that is to make sure test kits and PPE are made as widely available as possible.
Residents of the three West Coast states can be proud of their leaders for acting quickly to slow the spread of the virus, and for cooperating with those measures, which appear to be succeeding in flattening the curve. Now it’s important not to declare victory too soon.