Medford Mail Tribune
Dec. 12
Once again, the state of Oregon’s child welfare system is under fire for failing to protect a child. This time, a child was shot to death by a parent weeks after state workers closed an investigation into his well-being.
That investigation was open for 154 days — well past the final deadline of 90 days required by state law. By the time his file was closed on June 25, 2-year-old Aiden Salcido of Medford and his parents had been missing for 14 days.
State caseworkers had interviewed Aiden’s mother, Hannah Janiak, multiple times after receiving reports that Aiden’s father, Daniel Salcido, had threatened to kill both Aiden and his mother, fired a gun in Aiden’s presence and displayed other violent tendencies.
On July 24, police in Montana attempted to stop a vehicle occupied by Aiden’s parents. The vehicle sped away, and when officers caught up, they found the couple dead in a murder-suicide. Aiden’s body was found three days later near a rural Montana campsite.
Tempting to blame
It is always tempting in cases such as these to blame the caseworkers for failing to protect children that, in hindsight, appear to have been clearly in danger of injury or death at the hands of the adults in their lives. And there is plenty of evidence that in this case, state child welfare workers allowed the investigation to drag on long past the legally required deadline and closed the file without being sure Aiden was safe. That’s unacceptable.
But the agency remains woefully understaffed — especially in Jackson County. This county completed only one in five reports on time between April 2018 and June 2019, the worst rate among the 28 counties with populations above 12,000. The report on the handling of Aiden’s case noted that the investigator had a “significantly high” caseload and a change in managers.
We know all these details because of a new law requiring the Department of Human Services to report to the public every time a child dies by abuse or neglect after intervention or inaction by the state. The law was changed thanks to reporting by The Oregonian/OregonLive that revealed DHS routinely ignored existing reporting requirements.
Work to be done
DHS and the child welfare system has been dysfunctional for a long time, triggering action by lawmakers and Gov. Kate Brown to improve the agency’s performance. Aiden’s fate makes it clear there is still much work to be done.
Besides the failure of DHS staff to keep closer tabs on Aiden’s well-being, a lack of communication between law enforcement, the courts and the agency also played a role. When Aiden’s mother failed to appear for a June 11 court hearing on criminal charges and police and relatives launched a search, no one notified caseworkers. That should be routine.
Besides making sure DHS has enough staff to give every case the attention it deserves, police and court officials should automatically notify child welfare workers when an at-risk family can’t be located.
This case is only one example of the failure of DHS to do its job. But this time, a child is dead as a result of that failure. If state lawmakers do nothing else during the upcoming legislative session, they should demand action to prevent other children from suffering Aiden’s fate, and provide the funding necessary to accomplish that.