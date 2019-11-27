“What’s happening to the newspaper?”
I’ve been asked that question, or variations of it, numerous times since the Page 1 story Nov. 16 announcing that Mike McInally, longtime editor of the Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette Times, had been laid off because of budget cuts.
I’ll get to that question, but first I want to focus on Mike.
I haven’t worked at the DH and GT for nearly five years, but the announcement of his departure still felt like a gut punch to me and everyone who knows him. It felt much like the day in September 2012 when we heard that Hasso Hering, another great journalist and highly regarded DH editor, had been laid off for the same reason.
Mike is among the hardest-working journalists I’ve known. He managed two newsrooms, wrote daily editorials for both newspapers, wrote most of the bylined stories in The E, led community forums, moderated debates and took genuine interest in the issues affecting Albany and Corvallis and Linn and Benton counties.
He was arguably doing the best work of his career, and had hoped to keep at it a few more years before retiring.
So to Mike, I say thank you for your leadership, for always being accessible and for all you did for newspaper journalism in the mid-valley since 2005 and in Montana before that.
Nothing new
Layoffs, unfortunately, are nothing new for newspapers in the 21st century as advertising and circulation have shrunk with the impact Craigslist, Facebook, Google and other competitive forces.
The DH, GT, Lebanon Express, Philomath Express and Coos Bay World are part of Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises, which owns some 50 newspapers around the country. Like any publicly-owned company, Lee is expected to be profitable. For papers like the DH and GT, that means “making plan.” And when they don’t make plan, layoffs and other cuts are the usual gut-wrenching consequence.
This model doesn’t seem to be working well for our newspapers and many others.
The Gazette-Times no longer has a building in Corvallis. Its staff is based at the DH office in Albany. In the time since I retired, the reporting staffs of both papers have been nearly halved.
Things are generally not quite so dire at family or locally owned newspapers. I made a call recently to Kathryn Brown, a fourth-generation family owner of the East Oregonian, based in Pendleton. Her company, the EO Media Group, owns a number of Oregon newspapers, including the recently acquired Bend Bulletin (“We were asked to purchase it,” Brown said. “That was fueled by the community.”)
Strategic decisions
The East Oregonian has made some tough strategic decisions, going to five-day delivery, Tuesday through Saturday, by mail instead of newspaper carrier. But it has avoided major cuts to the heart of the operation, its news staff.
“We hire really good people and we listen to them,” Brown said.
Also, “we never over-invest in real estate,” she said. And the company is seeking a number of special project sponsors, whose primary interest is good journalism related to particular subjects.
Many in the newspaper industry will be keenly watching the Pulitzer Prize-winning Salt Lake Tribune in Utah. The Tribune announced earlier this month that it has received IRS approval to become a nonprofit. The Tribune will seek donations and couple them with revenue from advertising and subscriptions and a separate foundation, the newspaper reported. (The Utah Journalism Foundation is creating an endowment to fund independent journalism.)
One thing The Tribune can’t do as a nonprofit is endorse political candidates.
High interest
All this comes at a time when there’s no shortage of interest in journalism.
Two weeks ago, I attended the annual Fall Media Day for high school journalism students at the University of Oregon. I mistakenly thought that just 100 to 200 students would show up. I was amazed that 850 students turned out. The Oregon Journalism Education Association put on the well-organized event.
Two of the OJEA board members are Albany high school teachers who are imparting good journalistic skills. OJEA President Michelle Balmeo is adviser to the West Albany Whirlwind newsmagazine and website, and board member Trisha Farver advises South’s Albany Sentry newspaper, website and yearbook staffs (and I’ve had the honor of volunteering in her class this fall).
During a break at Fall Media Day, I walked over to Allen Hall. Greatly expanded from when I was a student there in the ‘70s, it houses the UO School of Journalism and Communication, which touts more than 2,000 undergraduate students and a huge faculty.
Future is bright
So I think the future of journalism is bright despite the financial wilderness that newspapers find themselves in right now. Long-term questions about new models, nonprofits, foundations and other creative ways to sustain newspaper journalism need to be addressed.
Meanwhile, the reporters, photographers and everyone else at the DH and GT continue to plug away every day. It’s what they do.
So to the readers who worry about the future of their local daily newspapers, here are some things you can do in the short term: Renew your subscription, buy a subscription for a friend or loved one this holiday season, or buy an ad for something you’re promoting.
To my friends and former colleagues working at both papers, hang in there and keep up the good work you do.
And to Mike McInally, I wish you the very best in whatever opportunity comes your way next.
Graham Kislingbury worked starting in 1981 at the Democrat-Herald, and later at the Gazette-Times, retiring as online editor for both newspapers in 2015.