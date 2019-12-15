Bend Bulletin
Dec. 12
It’s difficult — impossible, really — to reconcile Oregon Public Broadcasting’s most recent article on the state’s handling of Oregon kids in foster care with Gov. Kate Brown’s more soothing news release from Dec. 5 touting the accomplishments of her Child Welfare Oversight Board, which was disbanded earlier this month.
Life is wonderful in Brown’s world. By the end of September the state had hired 344 new child welfare workers in the previous 12 months. Unfortunately, another 186 workers quit during that same period. In a couple of months more caseworkers quit than were hired.
Foster care capacity and services have both improved, according to Brown’s release. Now, only 30 youngsters are in treatment facilities outside Oregon, down from 88 in March.
Again unfortunately, that’s not the full story. According to OPB’s Lauren Dake, all 30 of those children are being held in facilities operated by an outfit called Sequel, a private, for-profit company based in Alabama. Sequel’s record of dealing with kids in its care appropriately is dismal.
In February 2019, things got so bad at a Sequel facility in Tennessee that the state suspended its license. Oregon had kids there, and our state’s main concern was not about their treatment but whether the deadline for removing them was firm.
To make matters worse, in June 2019 Oregon extended its contract with Sequel for two more years, at a cost of $14.2 million. It’s enough money to buy it 34,000 additional days for Oregon kids in Sequel’s care.
In its effort to improve child safety, according to the governor’s press release, the state has worked hard to “streamline, track and organize” its critical incident review team, in part by improving the state’s child abuse hotline and making sure the team’s reports are quickly available to the public.
During that same period a young man featured in the OPB article spent time at Sequel’s now-shuttered Red Rock Canyon School in Utah. While there he was assaulted at least twice by staff members in April 2019 and then again in May. A police report on the second assault found that the young man had bruises on his back, a 4-inch scrape and a sore jaw. The staffer told the policeman he didn’t mean to hurt the boy, though there was video of him slamming the young man into a box, among other things. The Red Rock school closed in July, amid a growing number of abuse reports.