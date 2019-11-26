Who cares? Yes, really, who cares? I took my concerns about a safety hazard to city hall several months ago. And then again two months out and told the person at the counter about the sidewalk and crosswalk located at the southwest corner of the post office building. I was told that she didn't know about the sidewalk and crosswalk hazard but would relay my concerns to street maintenance supervisor and for sure someone would return a call to me. Oh well, so much for that idea — no reply. I also went back to city hall at 11:45 a.m. Friday, but the city closes at 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. Four and a half day work week, not bad job for Public Employee Retirement System benefits.
Not done with my concerns, I also contacted the U.S. postal clerk at the counter. She said she was not aware of a crosswalk (there are two on this corner). But true to form, my concerns would be relayed to a supervisor and they would assess the issue and contact me — wrote my phone number and one visit later I actually spoke to a supervisor. He said it was not his job, but would check on the issue nevertheless.
That is what it turned out to be, "nevertheless." Who cares that someone might get hurt? After all there are street lights that can be seen from space to maintain and concrete parks to build. While walking to city hall, I saw a well done paving repair in a back alley.
Michael Madden
Bonanza