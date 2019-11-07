Statistically pharmaceutical drugs are increasing cost-wise several times the average inflation rate.
Drug companies incrementally increasing prices to avoid drawing attention while realizing ever-greater profits margins (Americans pay 2 to 3 times more than other countries).
Many people can no longer afford crucial treatments or go without heat or other necessities.
Meanwhile regulatory agencies and most congressman receiving kick-backs. With double-digit inflation the norm in the health care industry affordability is becoming a memory.
To work “Obama-Care” a vast majority would will have to participate, yet with substantial annual premium increases fewer and fewer can, while never addressing the root cause of health care cost in order to remain viable. Unrestrained provider greed is enabled by legalized political bribery, meanwhile Trump is unwilling to honor his campaign pledge for basic reforms i.e., allowing institutions to competitively bid to substantially reduce prices.
Needed remedies:
■ Create a watchdog committee with teeth and heavy fines for abuses
■ Allow real competition, importation of drugs and bidding in all medical and purchasing programs such as Medicare
■ Reform Patent Process allowing producer twinking to extent patents indefinitely to maintain high profits
■ Fast-track generics
Americans need to realize both parties exaggerate and amplify differences and otherwise play us against each other keeping us divided against their greater threat and ever-increasing injustices:
■ The wealthiest and corporations paid 3.6% in taxes — while lowest-income citizens 11%
■ 1% controls 40% of the wealth in United States
■ Globally, eight men own the same as 3.6 billion people
■ Yet while corporate profits at all-time high
A Trump bill before Congress guts consumer protections and restrictions on Wall Street meant to prevent another 2008 taxpayer bailout, recession or Great Depression, meanwhile the farm bill gives millions to big-ag meant for poor farmers.
We're getting screwed at every turn while fighting each other rather then those who intentionally divide and exploit us.
Brad Kalita
Chiloquin