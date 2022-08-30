From freshness to fairness to flavor, there are innumerable reasons to shop at your local farmers market.
Here are a few reasons to chew on:
Did you know that food in the U.S. travels an average of 1,500 miles to get to your plate? That’s a long way to move food, and it takes a lot of resources, from fossil fuels to packaging and more.
The more we shop at our local farmer’s markets, the more we can cut down on the resources we use to get our food from the farms to our tables.
Have you ever tasted a fresh fruit or vegetable? Did you know that produce distributors regularly manipulate the ripening of fruits? True story. By releasing ethylene into the warehouse, distributors can further ripen the fruit before it is delivered to market. And although ethylene is a natural, important plant hormone, it is also flammable. Explosions in fruit warehouses have killed people. We can avoid dangerous situations for workers, false-ripening, and taste truly fresh food by simply shopping local – at our farmers markets.
Do you know where your food comes from? Let’s take avocados for an example. It’s a tragic reality that if the avocado you purchased at the store came from Mexico, it is highly likely that your money went to fund a cartel. The U.S. imports anywhere from 80-90% of its avocados from Mexico, where the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and other dangerous criminal organizations have been exploiting the avocado trade and victimizing local farmers for years.
Shopping local is one way we can combat this issue — shopping seasonally is another. The avocado season in California is spring-summer, so if you’re looking to purchase avocados in December, you might want to think twice, and double check the origin sticker.
Do you want to see your community thrive economically? If so, shop at the farmers market whenever possible. Local farms provide jobs, and when you make local purchases that money goes back into the local economy. This can be especially relevant in economically depressed/underprivileged areas, and in places where agriculture is a large part of the economy — like the Klamath Basin.
Did you know that happy animals produce better quality food than sad/stressed out animals? This point has been understood for quite some time: animal welfare leads to better food. Pampered cows produce more, higher quality milk. Animals that are humanely slaughtered produce higher quality, better tasting meat. When animals are mistreated, misfed, or otherwise stressed out, the glycogen reserves in their bodies deplete significantly, which has a profoundly negative effect on several key meat quality attributes such as pH, tenderness and aging potential, color, and waterholding capacity. So, if you want high-quality foods from animals, it’s a good idea to purchase from places like farmers markets, where local farmers/ranchers have spared their animals the cramped and unnatural living conditions of feedlots and cages that are typical of big agriculture.
You can help your community and the planet by helping yourself to high-quality food at your local farmers market. The Klamath Falls Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from June-October on 9th Street downtown. They accept SNAP, EBT, WIC and FDNP vouchers – and if you use your Oregon Trail Food Stamp Card you can get up to $20 per week in free groceries.
Whether your reasons for shopping at the farmers market are economical, ethical, or environmental – or purely tasteful – the benefits of fresh, local foods cannot be denied.
Alissa Oliverson is the chair of Sustainable Klamath’s Solid Waste Action Committee.
For more information on sustainability topics, to become a member, to volunteer, donate, or join the conversation, please visit: SustainableKlamath.org.