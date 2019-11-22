There is still something to be thankful for
It’s beginning to look at lot like Christmas, time to buy your exclusive Trump/Pence Christmas wrapping paper. Yes you can join all your friends and neighbors and for only $21.70 help support the re-elect Trump 2020 campaign. What better way to show Snowflakes your true feelings about Merry Christmas.
What, you question this sort of capitalistic MAGA (Make America Great Again) fundraising? Don’t you know that Trump wants to bring back Merry Christmas and end that Happy Holiday Starbucks crap? So much for Jesus being the reason of the season, the reason of any season is to retain power not give praise to the original Peace Maker.
Roger Stone was found guilty of lying to Congress to protect his client Donald J. Trump plus six other federal charges. Wait, I just saw a presidential tweet. “What about crooked Hillary, Comey, Biden. Double standard like I’ve never seen before.” Don’t worry about Roger with a Nixon face tattooed on his back the pardon will come wrapped in the latest Trump wrapping paper “making a list checking it twice gonna find out who gets deported by ICE.”
Oh and the Donald J. Trump Foundation is being shut down after a court ordered it must pay $2 million back to REAL NEWS charities thanks go to Trump’s minions for their“extensive unlawful political coordination between the Trump Foundation and the elect Trump 2016 campaign.” Taking money from a charity to help get elected president is okay.
“Triggered” the new book dictated by Donald Trump Jr. reached No. 1 on the New York Times top 10 books list. Wait, that can’t be true we all know that the New York Times is FAKE NEWS.
I remain thankful that even in these hate filled times at least I may still have a letter printed in this newspaper. Happy Thanksgiving.
David Porter Misso
TuleLake