Once again we are approaching the two biggest “food” holidays of the year. Can you taste that drumstick already? Or smell that prime rib and Yorkshire pudding? Maybe the honey ham and sweet potatoes?
Halt right now.
The food police have arrived to tell us how inhumane and dangerous it is to consume meat of any kind. According to them, we are all doomed to have heart attacks and drop dead the second after that first bite of turkey, ham, prime rib or whatever your choice may be for your family's table. Instead we are preached at to consumed genetically modified “veggies” in the shape of meat loaded down with ingredients only a scientist can pronounce. Again the news is filled with articles about lettuce and fruit contaminated with listeria and salmonella.
Thanks so much for your interest in my health, but as for me and my family we’ll continue to support the local butcher shop.
Can someone pass me the gravy please?
Belle Harmon
Klamath Falls