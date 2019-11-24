City of Merrill:
Thank you for sharing with me your concerns regarding the clinics in Merrill and Bonanza following a letter distributed by Michael Sheets, a nurse practitioner in those clinics. I am not insensitive to the burdens of travel that are sometimes imposed upon those of us who live in rural communities. Access to care is an important issue that we deal with every day.
The purpose of this letter is to present the truth and set the record straight regarding Mr. Sheets’ situation.
First, Mr. Sheets asserts that Sky Lakes Medical Center influences the Oregon Health Authority enrollment rules and clinic choices for Medicaid patients. This is incorrect and totally inappropriate. Facts and reality simply do not support any notion that Sky Lakes exerts control over state policies regarding patients’ choice on where they receive their care. As a long-time healthcare provider, Mr. Sheets knows this but apparently chooses to spread his conspiracy theory instead – I am disappointed with his intent to throw Sky Lakes Medical Center under the bus for his problems.
Next, I know that the local Coordinated Care Organization – Cascade Health Alliance – which manages the care for the vast majority of Medicaid enrollees in Klamath County, has repeatedly offered to contract with Mr. Sheets for Medicaid patients. At the request of Mr. Sheets they have made numerous changes to the contract, only to have Mr. Sheets refuse to sign the contract. While he is free to make that choice, it’s possible he may not be able to choose the consequences of that choice.
You should direct your concerns regarding Coordinated Care Organization (CCO) rules or other state healthcare policy matters to the Oregon Health Authority, the actual decision-maker in this issue, rather than appealing to me or anyone else in Sky Lakes leadership.
Regardless of what Mr. Sheets alleges, Sky Lakes Medical Center does not control whether or not patients choose to go to Mr. Sheets for care. Everyone at Sky Lakes Medical Center and its associated clinics are committed to serving all patients regardless of where they live or their ability to pay. Further, knowing that healthcare is both necessary and expensive, Sky Lakes offers generous charity care and no-interest aid packages to help ease the financial burden.