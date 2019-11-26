Politicians could take a lesson from this example
I spent the first 30 years of my life growing and formulating my persona in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., inside the beltway. Since then I have lived in other areas of the country, only to learn that growing up where I did, in the shadow of our federal government was a very special experience and environment. Many of my family members, neighbors and friends worked for the federal government in various capacities, within the civil or foreign service. This environment of humble service and camaraderie supported the greater good; everyone knew it and they were proud to be a part of it. I spent a lot of time with my grandparents, who both gave service. I recall vigorous, opinionated political discussions rendered at the dinner table, however, at the end of the day they held their opinion, did their jobs with great pride and trusted the process.
I took the time to watch the impeachment hearings, wanted to hear the words of the people. These people are us, you and me, not politicians. Their poise, presentation and choice of words were beyond impressive to “incredibly thoughtful, compassionate and deliberate.” They had no personal agenda, they showed up because they had been subpoenaed, following the rule of law and told the truth. These people were there because they love our country, it was apparent they were knowledgeable and genuinely concerned about our country’s security and position in the world. These people need to be listened to — need to be heard — and need to be believed, because they are you and me, they are our neighbors and friends.
Finally, it was also very apparent they were genuinely concerned about the Ukrainian people, their vulnerability to Russia and Communism. I do not think I have seen such a dedication to duty and a people since the end of the Vietnam War when our military troops did not follow orders and helped the South Vietnamese, which had supported our efforts, escape. One of our finest moments. Think about it, this is who we are. Our politicians could take a lesson from their example.
Julie O’Dea Williams
Klamath Falls