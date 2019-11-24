Editor’s note: Sarah Kelber, communications officer with the Oregon Health Authority, offered the following answers regarding community concerns about Open Card requests and mileage boundaries in regard to patient coverage provided by family nurse practitioner Michael Sheets at the Merrill and Bonanza health clinics.
Regarding whether OHA is reducing or limiting open card requests in 2020:
That is not correct. The rules have not changed. We are not limiting open card requests in 2020, and OHA will continue to follow the requirements set forth in Oregon Administrative Rules for disenrollment from CCOs. That said, regarding Mr. Sheets’ patients, OHA has a team that is reviewing the concerns raised and will be reaching out to the impacted community, provider and Coordinated Care Organization (CCO) to develop a broad understanding of the needs of the community and resources available. To ensure there is no disruption to care for members, OHA will be extending these members’ enrollment in fee-for-service for the next six months while we work with the community, Mr. Sheets and Cascade Health Alliance.
Regarding whether there are new boundaries in rural areas:
Time and distance standards remain 30 minutes or 30 miles for urban areas, and 60 minutes or 60 miles for rural areas.
Regarding documentation of any rule changes for 2020:
The rules regarding this have not changed. The changes for CCOs starting in 2020 are documented on our CCO 2.0 website: oregon.gov/oha/OHPB/Pages/CCO-2-0.aspx