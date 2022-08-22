Michael Graham

Michael Graham

 InsideSources.com

NBC News released a poll Sunday that found 74% of Americans believe the country is on the wrong track — the highest number in the history of its survey.

It also found that, while President Biden’s approval had ticked up to 42%, his disapproval had also increased to 55%. Not a great number for Democrats, just 80 days ahead of the midterms.

Tags

Recommended for you