Naseem Rakha

 Oregon Capital Chronicle

If you find yourself agreeing with people who threaten to kill or harm political opponents, urge you to “arm up” for a coming “civil war” or fail to criticize those who goad others into fanatical frenzies then step away from your television, chat group or bar stool and take a very deep breath.

Our sanctimonious sense of security in the U.S.’s inevitable march toward freedom and opportunity is being threatened by the most unlikely of sources — those who have long claimed to be the most patriotic, the most defense forward, the most emblematic of the red, white and blue and the blood and treasure that’s been spilt to defend it — the Republican Party.

