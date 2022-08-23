Graham Noyes

Graham Noyes

 InsideSources.com

The Inflation Reduction Act, just signed by President Biden, will mark the most significant step the nation has taken toward a comprehensive national energy strategy. More important, this legislation will ensure a federal effort to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, the primary cause of climate change.

Indeed, according to a recent analysis by the REPEAT Project at Princeton University, the Inflation Reduction Act would cut U.S. emissions by 3.8 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2030.

