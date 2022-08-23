Juan Carlos Ordóñez

Paying taxes is our civic duty. The government’s duty is to make it as easy and inexpensive as possible for us to pay our taxes. But for too long, Congress has failed to uphold this responsibility, favoring instead corporations that profit from our need to file tax returns.

A bill recently introduced in Congress would fix this problem. Sen. Jeff Merkley and Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Peter DeFazio have co-sponsored the Tax Filing Simplification Act, which would create a simple and free way for Americans to file their taxes. All other members of Oregon’s congressional delegation should jump on board this common-sense reform.

