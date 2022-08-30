Tim Nesbitt

Tim Nesbitt

 Oregon Capital Chronicle

President Biden’s decision to forgive up to $20,000 in unpaid college loans has reignited debate over the responsibilities of taxpayers, students and their families to sustain a “learn now, pay later” system that has become for many a path to indentured obligation rather than a portal to expanded opportunity.

It has also exposed yet another ideological divide in our country over the experience of the haves and have-nots on an education pathway that shifts suddenly after high school from what we as a society value and pay for to what we collectively valorize as an individual investment decision. You’re on your own when you walk off that high school graduation stage, even though we tell you that what you do next will shape a lifetime of earnings, status and respect.

Tags

Recommended for you