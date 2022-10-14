pride_2022_panoramic.jpg

A panoramic view of Veterans Memorial Park from this summer.

 Molly O'Brien / Herald & News

Our City Council members and County Commissioners deserve our thanks for their actions at Wednesday night’s joint City/County meeting. They displayed a leadership so desperately needed in these difficult economic and political times.

Thoughtful consideration, reasonable discussion, a willingness to listen and examine alternatives: all qualities essential to good leadership, and necessary to keep our community moving forward. As a former Council member I understand the decisions they must make and the difficulties they confront every day.

