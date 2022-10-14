Our City Council members and County Commissioners deserve our thanks for their actions at Wednesday night’s joint City/County meeting. They displayed a leadership so desperately needed in these difficult economic and political times.
Thoughtful consideration, reasonable discussion, a willingness to listen and examine alternatives: all qualities essential to good leadership, and necessary to keep our community moving forward. As a former Council member I understand the decisions they must make and the difficulties they confront every day.
I also understand, coming from a military family, the Oregon National Guard/Kingsley Field desire for a public symbol of support for their mission and their presence here in the Klamath Basin.
Given these tumultuous times at the federal level, the Guard is rightly concerned their mission will be called into question. The ‘powers that be’ may decide to pull their support and shut down the base, taking hundreds of jobs and their contribution to our local economy to another community, another state.
Let me be very clear: I support our Air Guard. I worked tirelessly to assist the folks at Kingsley Field as part of my city council portfolio. I was present for numerous changes of command, ceremonies seeing our troops off to assignments both foreign and domestic, and welcoming them home again.
And I was actively involved in the planning, funding and building of the Memorial in Veterans’ Memorial Park. My family has six bricks there, honoring my dad and my uncles for their service in World War II, Korea and at military sites across the globe.
I support a new jet memorial in addition to the current installation at the base, which Council approved back in the early 2010s. I have publicly and repeatedly stated my reasons for choosing an alternative site; this position does not undermine my strong support for the Guard, the project, and the military in general.
Based on decades-long community involvement, numerous City Park master plans, many city/county meetings and internal staff discussions, I drafted an ecotourism infrastructure proposal for Veterans’ Memorial Park and the surrounding area. I simply combined many of the ideas proposed over the years by the Parks Advisory Board, staff and community members, attempting to prioritize and create a cohesive, easy-to-understand approach to realizing the potential of the Park and its place in our community.
I have always seen Veterans’ Memorial Park as our “front porch,” and Moore Park as our “backyard”. With community engagement and financial support, Moore Park has truly become a great place to recreate, from tennis courts to trails, new playgrounds to disc golf, soccer fields, boating and picnicking. Moore Park is a gem in our City Parks system.
Our front porch needs a new foundation. Veterans’ Memorial Park deserves to be a showcase, a gateway to Klamath Falls and the Basin beyond.
Contained within the ecotourism proposal are various projects designed to highlight our region and its many opportunities for engagement.
Expanding existing trails; creating new amenities and replacing old structures; building new attractions for families, hikers, boaters; improving access to Lake Ewauna; giving tourists a reason to pull off Highway 97 and spend a little time (and $$$); all designed to help Veterans’ Memorial Park take its place as our welcome, open door to residents and visitors alike.
The proposal is a work in progress, a draft, changing as new ideas and new partners lend their voices and their expertise to a plan that, when fully developed, will be a source of pride for the entire Klamath Basin community.
Leading off the ecotourism proposal is a statement of vision: “honoring our history, building our future.” This applies as well to the jet memorial project. We are a military community, an agricultural community, a timber community, an indigenous community, a community of dreamers, doers, builders, and yes, misfits and malcontents. We are a strong, giving community.
The choice is not the jet memorial project or the ecotourism proposal. We are big enough, smart enough, experienced enough. We can do both.
Let’s roll up our sleeves, together, and get to work.
Trish Seiler served seven years on the City Parks Advisory Board and 16 years on the City Council. She helps rural areas access financial support, particularly through grant writing and community-based fundraising. Trish has lived in the Klamath Basin for nearly 45 years.