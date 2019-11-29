Many bureaucrats tainted by group-think bubble
I grew up in this area and therefore have a different take on how government should work than Julie O’Dea Williams. It seemed to me her point in the Nov. 26 editorial was that politicians should take their lead from long-term government officials.
In my opinion, many of the officials who testified in the impeachment hearings felt they should set foreign policy, not the president. The editorial indicated that these officials were not political and were just people like us and therefore should have power over the politicians. The problem with allowing unelected officials to set the policy is that it takes the governing power away from we the people and gives it to bureaucrats. Does anyone think that bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., are a good representation of the people as a whole? Some are genuinely concerned for the nation but, in my opinion, many are tainted by the group-think bubble of Washington, greed, and ambition.
If the officials who testified were so worried about Ukrainian people, why were they seemingly testifying against Trump when his policies gave more arms and aid to Ukraine in two or three years than Obama did in eight years? It seemed like their feeling were hurt because Trump did not follow the policies they wanted. Politicians often make promises and do not deliver but if we pay attention to what they do and compare that to what they say we can identify the liars and vote them out. If they do not follow the Constitution the people can vote them out. Officials and bureaucrats are much harder to get out of office if they do not follow the will of the people. Many are almost impossible to fire even for cause.
Stephen Goode
Klamath Falls