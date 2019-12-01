Line of succession for governorship has changed
Thank you for the great story regarding the Gov. Earl Snell/Marshall Cornett plane crash (Nov. 27 Herald and News). I only have one suggestion.
The president of the senate was next in line for succession to the governorship at that time. The secretary of state didn’t become second in line for many years. I was president of the senate in 1981. Shortly before that, it was changed so secretary of state became No. 2 and president of the senate became No. 3. In the Snell case, it would still have passed to the speaker since both No. 2 and 3 were killed.
Today they would not have all been traveling together.
Fred Heard
Salem, Alabama