Working during Coronavirus crisis
Going to work during this Coronavirus pandemic has been a little unnerving for everyone. I want to thank Commissioner Boyd for setting an example we should all follow.
Numerous times, I’ve come to work at 7:45 a.m. to find him with a bucket of bleach water and a rag disinfecting hand rails, door knobs, light switches, elevator buttons, etc. I appreciate his efforts to help keep government center employees healthy.
I encourage everyone out there to follow his example: disinfect shared surfaces, wash your hands, and respect physical distances.
Susan Campbell
Klamath Falls