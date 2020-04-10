Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Working during Coronavirus crisis

Going to work during this Coronavirus pandemic has been a little unnerving for everyone. I want to thank Commissioner Boyd for setting an example we should all follow.

Numerous times, I’ve come to work at 7:45 a.m. to find him with a bucket of bleach water and a rag disinfecting hand rails, door knobs, light switches, elevator buttons, etc. I appreciate his efforts to help keep government center employees healthy.

I encourage everyone out there to follow his example: disinfect shared surfaces, wash your hands, and respect physical distances.

Susan Campbell

Klamath Falls

