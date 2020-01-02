Women absent from Klamath perspectives article
I’m bemused that your front page article for this new decade published the perspectives of 12 notable citizens of Klamath County. I am surely not the only one to notice that you did not publish the perspectives of any Klamath women.
Here are the names of some prominent women in our community whose thoughts I would like to read:
Carol Westfall, mayor of Klamath Falls; Kendall Bell, City Council member, Klamath Falls; Kelley Minty Morris, Klamath County Commissioner; Eve Costello, Klamath County District Attorney; Nathalie Johnston, director of the Klamath County Library District; Jennifer Little MPH, director of Klamath County Public Health; Kim Estes, director of Klamath Lake County Area on Aging; Joyce Hollander Rodriguez M.D, head of the Cascades East Family Residency Program and regional associate dean of the OHSU Campus for Rural Health, Klamath Falls; Patty Case, MS, associate professor and program coordinator with the OSU Extension Service; Kathy Crabtree, head of the Klamath Falls Warming Center; Diane McKoen and Robin King hugely successful business owners of Tater Patch Quilts in Merrill; Merritt Driscoll, head of Klamath Falls Blue Zones; Becky Hyde, rancher and commissioner for Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Merely peruse this past year’s Herald and News and you will find many more outstanding women who share responsible for shaping our dynamic community.
I hope this will give you some ideas.
Kate Murphey
Klamath Falls
Editor’s note: The lack of women in the Herald and News “Looking Back — Looking Forward: Perspectives on Klamath in 2019 and into 2020” published in the Jan. 1 edition was an oversight, and not an intentional exclusion of the many notable women in leadership positions in our community. The H&N appreciates the reminder, and the suggestions provided above.