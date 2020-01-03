"A church shooting in Texas ends because good guys with guns fought back," (title of a commentary printed in the Wednesday, Jan. 1, Herald and News).
This confirms my own recent Thursday, Nov. 21 Herald and New letter, “Gun rights are women’s rights” where I asserted, “the number of concealed carry permit holders nationwide increased in 2019. This of course is commendable, laudable, and good for the overall safety of society and community.” The armed volunteer security guard with his personal handgun inside the Fort Worth, Texas church taking out the evil sociopathic criminal perpetrator is a hero. His gallantry corresponds historically and morally with the Pilgrim or Puritan (separatists) in Plymouth Colony, Massachusetts during the 1600s, who carried their matchlock muskets to church while assembling together for corporate worship, prayer, Bible reading, and Sunday devotion.
The Truth About Guns (www.thetruthaboutguns.com) posted a related YouTube commentary for Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 titled: “Bloomberg in Texas Church Shooting: Only Cops Should Have Guns And Decide When To Shoot”, exposes the anti-gun political deceit and socialist class warfare pontificated by the Democrat Party in America today! Naturally I endorse it.
Also, “Anti-Gun Left Still Cannot Accept the Armed Citizen” by Dan Zimmerman posted for Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 courtesy of JPFO, Inc. at ww.jpfo.org. Again, JPFO, Inc. is “America’s Aggressive Civil Rights Organization” and is non-NRA affiliated.
In conclusion the coming November 2020 General Election will determine the moral and intellectual honesty of American voters, including Oregon residents. Will the electorate choose liberty, freedom and human dignity and republic? Or instead will they select the almighty nanny state (people control and big government, dependency, and repeat offenders in both Washington, D.C. and our state legislature in Salem)? Remember, willful ignorance and choosing to embrace the plight of being a serf, peasant, or slave is a choice.
James Farmer
Merrill