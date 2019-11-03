2020 will prove the tide has turned
Poor Hugh Hewitt. He ditched his conservative principles to support Donald Trump in 2016, and he’s been scrambling ever since.
First, he says, no quid pro quo has been proven about Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. Fair enough, but considerable evidence of exactly that is already in the public record, and the investigation is ongoing. Proof will be assessed and debated in the Senate trial.
In any case, claims Hewitt — a little panicked now — government quid pro quos happen all the time. Not for a corrupt purpose, they don’t. Not where an American president withholds duly authorized and desperately needed military funding to an ally while demanding dirt on a political opponent and revival of an empty conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 election. (Putin, as usual when Trump is involved, is smiling.)
Well, even if there was a quid pro quo, Hewitt scurries to say — now ultra-panicked — it wasn’t illegitimate. Really? If it were Obama or Clinton caught in such an act, Hewitt and his ilk wouldn’t be screaming themselves silly? The smell of hypocrisy is rank and unmistakable.
Finally, Hewitt parrots every other loud-spoken Republican in denouncing the “outrageous tactics” of Adam Schiff and the inquiry he leads. Baloney. The Nixon and Clinton impeachment investigations also began in private sessions. Standard procedure. Public hearings begin next month.
They can’t make a case on the merits of the issues, so Republicans attack the process, barging into a legitimate hearing like adolescents on spring break. There’s nothing outrageous going on. The House investigation is based firmly on the Constitution, as a federal court has just affirmed.
Republican senators are too timid and craven, probably, to remove this corrupt, malicious, and profoundly ignorant president from office. No matter. The tide has turned, as 2018 indicated and 2020 will prove.
Jon Daniel
Bonanza
Supermarket decisions give me courage and hopeHalloween zombies, witches, ghosts and goblins lurking about don’t scare me; what’s really frightening is the meat industry.
This is the industry that deprives, mutilates, cages, then butchers billions of cows, pigs, turkeys, chickens — animals who feel joy, affection, sadness, and pain, just like us — that exposes undocumented workers to chronic workplace injuries at slave wages, and exploits farmers and ranchers by dictating market prices.
The industry that contributes more to our epidemic of diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer than any other, then bullies health authorities to remove health warnings from dietary guidelines.
The industry that sanctions world hunger by feeding nutritious corn and soybeans to animals, instead of people.
The industry that generates more water pollution than all other human activities, that spews more greenhouse gases than all transportation, that destroys more wildlife habitats than all other industries.
Fortunately, our local supermarkets offer a rich selection of plant-based meats, milks, cheeses and ice creams, as well as a colorful display of fresh fruits and veggies. According to the meat industry publication Feedstuffs, sales of plant-based foods doubled from 2017 to 2018, jumping another 20% from 2018-19.
That’s what gives me my courage and hope.
Keith Farrahay
Klamath Falls