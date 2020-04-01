Why is this happening
I know many people may be asking, "Why is this happening?" Let me offer one possible answer. Americans don't know how to be happy. It shows in every aspect of our lives.
In our politics, our leaders set a tone of us against them that breeds contempt. In our personal relationships we have more self-help books than ever and yet statistics show we are still way behind the curve of happiness. We’ve seen our children migrate from playing outside to being strictly on the computer and raised by television, despite the fact that even children are more unhappy than ever.
Virtually every part of American life has an aspect of unhappiness dominating it. I’ve wondered if this is why they have revolutions in the first place. Perhaps in this sort of climate, people are ready to try anything to change things. They are willing to upend everything for a chance at happiness. Then I remember these words,
We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all people are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable Rights that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. So how did a nation with the formula for happiness get so far away from happiness? I propose we acknowledge our current state and begin again. Let’s each have a revolution of our own. Not a violent revolution, but a peaceful submission to the facts and our role in the mess we call American life.
I can’t help but feel God must want this for us too. It seems we've been "put in time out!” So let’s make use of it. Let’s take time to reorder our lives. Let’s look at where we are and where we want to be and let’s become those pursuers of happiness together.
Shanda Perryman
Klamath Falls