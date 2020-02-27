Where is the study?
The letter by Alan Journet on February 25 stated that we must reduce green-house gases to save “life as we know it.” I agree that the climate is changing, but does mankind have control of it?
If you travel to any national park with glaciers, you are told the glaciers started melting 15,000 years ago. If there is evidence that the warming is accelerating in the last 100-200 years, have they factored in that there are millions of square miles of bare land now, (90% more heat absorbed) compared to 15,000 years ago. I have not seen that study.
Manmade greenhouse gases are blamed for global warming, but what about the methane gases that are now coming out of the bare and unfrozen earth? How much are they contributing to the greenhouse gases in the atmosphere? Are any of our leaders pointing to a study about this?
How much are the warmer oceans contributing to warming the earth? Lots of heat energy could be stored there. Where is the study?
How much does the sun vary in output? Where is the study?
We also know that there have been many colder and warmer periods in the earth’s history before man came along.
Reducing pollution seems like a reasonable goal, but let us not lose our ability to reason.
My point is, if our leaders want to spend billions or even trillions to lower our output of greenhouse gases, they should insist on having the studies done. To do so without having all or at least most of the facts it is either stupidity or a big scam to get more of taxpayer money. If you think it is stupidity why are you voting for them?
Stephen Goode
Klamath Falls