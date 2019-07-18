Where are the mediators in BTS situation?
I realize sending a letter to the editor — during Mercury retrograde and a lunar eclipse-a “phase we’re going through” as my Mom would say — is risky.
However, in journalism this is a good time for investigations where more can be revealed. So I ask: Why or where is the National Organization for Women in Klamath Falls?
And, how is Klamath Falls handling #MeToo and harassment cases against citizens living in city limits, given the raises recently to city officials?
And where are qualified mediators in Klamath Falls, so the BTS situation and others not in the headlines get settled out of court and peacefully without retaliation?
Peace,
Dawn Wood
Klamath Falls