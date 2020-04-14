Week of the Young Child
The Week of the Young Child is April 11 – 17, 2020. It is a time to recognize the needs of young children, and thank the adults involved in their education and care. Parents, grandparents, teachers and caregivers play important roles in the lives of young children, and the Week of the Young Child celebrates their efforts.
With the current concern for COVID–19, parents, grandparents, teachers and caregivers are instrumental in providing learning opportunities and giving hope to our children.
The early years of the child’s life are important learning years. Current brain research shows that 80% of the child’s brain growth occurs in the first three years of life. The child’s brain continues to grow rapidly between the ages of three to ten. For a young child, every minute of the day provides an opportunity to learn more about themselves, about the world and to gain knowledge and critical thinking. The early years are the foundation for the child’s later learning and shape whether the child will succeed in school and into adulthood.
As part of the celebration of young children and the Week of the Young Child the Klamath Chapter of the Oregon Association for the Education of Young Children with the YMCA generally host the Children’s Learning Fair and Healthy Kids Day at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. Sadly, this year’s Fair has been canceled in order to help keep our young children and their families safe and healthy. Now more than ever, parents, grandparents, teachers and caregivers are essential in providing quality learning activities and supporting the well-being of our youngest children.
Thank you for all you do as many of our young children are sheltered at home or in care. Thank you for the connections you make and the message of hope you give.
We look forward to next year’s Children’s Learning Fair and Healthy Kids Day!
Jill O’Donnell
Klamath Falls