We are ‘impacted’ landowners on the Jordan Cove route
We’re a farming family in the Klamath Basin. Our people have been here since 1909. Like you and all our neighbors, the land is incredibly important to us. Taking good care of and managing our own land responsibly is Job No. 1.
Our land is on the Jordan Cove pipeline route, making us “impacted” landowners. We investigated fully what those impacts might be, and as a result we proudly signed a voluntary easement agreement allowing the pipeline to cross our land, underground.
We’re being very fairly compensated, with a clear picture of the construction methods and how the land will be restored. We’ll have full use of our property, the easement “rent,” and in a modest way we’re helping the Jordan Cove Project to get built, bringing significant public revenue and economic benefit to our neighbors, community and Oregon.
It’s important to us how Jordan Cove and its owner, Pembina, care for the land. It was persuasive to us that they also are going way above what is required for various mitigations for its project. About 5 miles from the Jordan Cove terminal site on Coos Bay, they purchased land to create more than 100 acres of saltwater marsh to restore critical rearing and feeding habitat for Coho salmon.
Clearly, salmon protection and restoration are values many hold dear in our own way, for our own reasons – whether in the Klamath Basin, the Coos Bay estuary or the Oregon Coast. These substantive actions well beyond what is required demonstrate the commitment of a company and project we’re happy to partner with. We support Jordan Cove for what it is doing now, and what it will do for us all in the future.
Rob and Cheri Unruh
Malin