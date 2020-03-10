Water proposal the wrong choice
From 1950 to the 1990s, we had and used DDT, asbestos, 2-4D, Diethylstilbestrol, Agent Orange. We carefully sorted our recycle believing we were being good stewards to the Earth.
Fast forward to 2020, and we find high rates of cancer, exotic illnesses and damage to humans, wildlife, insects, living things, the environment. Our recycling, we find, was sent to third world countries who then tossed it in the ocean.
But it is 2020, we know better. But we find those in control still taking actions which will harm our bodies, our environments, our Earth; because it is easier or cheaper. Or they just don't care.
In 1991, I saved a Parade magazine cover which seems pertinent today. It shows a baby holding a globe. The caption says, “What each child gives us: One more chance to get it right.“
South Sanitary's Reeder Road Proposal to deliver Class D water to a heavily populated rural farm area, is 'getting it wrong' and taking a 'quick fix attitude to a problem' which could be addressed using 2020 technology and planning. There are hundreds of facts which will be/have been provided by others, documenting the risks of this project to humans, wildlife, the environment. The proposed actions will cause damage which can not be undone.
At what point do we say “ABSOLUTELY NO“ to the easy, poorly-planned way and choose the right way? In the 1950s to 1990s we didn't know better. Today our oceans are filled with our recycling. Our humans and environment are dying from cancer and exotic diseases and bacteria. Pesticides have nearly eliminated species of insects, fauna and animals critical to our survival. In 2020, we know better—we know better. We must insist on using that knowledge to make better choices for our future.
South Sanitary's Reeder Road Proposal is the absolute wrong choice.
Mona Novotny
Klamath Falls