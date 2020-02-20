Waste water use clarification
We would like to attempt to clear up some misinformation regarding the recycled water project proposed by the South Suburban Sanitary District.
This project will consist of irrigating alfalfa on farm land that currently grows alfalfa. Water supplied for irrigation will be treated water that will have to meet department of environmental quality (DEQ) standards. The District intends to use Class D recycled water to achieve these goals. Class D water is screened, biologically oxidized, and chlorinated, it is NOT raw sewage. This practice is currently done in several locations in Klamath County, Lake County, nationally, and globally with varying treatment levels based on the crop or intended use.
With a non-adjudicated water source, this project will keep this ground agriculturally viable indefinitely. By not expending $80-$100 million to construct a treatment facility with a chiller to meet the new TMDL requirements, the District will be able to stabilize rates. Many of our ratepayers are on fixed incomes or have a commercial business with a close margin, they simply cannot afford to comply with the somewhat ridiculous TMDL requirements.
Having adequate sewer capacity is also critical to the overall economic well being of Klamath County. Some additional facts we would like to share with the public: The District does not intend to move the treatment facility from the Maywood drive location. All treatment will occur with the water prior to entering the Reeder site.
DEQ will permit and regulate the project operation and will have strict use standards including treatment requirements, application at the rate of plant uptake, and 100-foot minimum setbacks from all property lines, ditches and water ways. The District will be investing in odor prevention to keep the reservoir mixed and de-stratified. The District will also endeavor to transfer the existing property water rights to farmers that may need them so that irrigation districts do not lose revenue.
Michael Fritschi
Klamath Falls