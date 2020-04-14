Voting is your right
The 2020 Primary Election is fast approaching and, in Oregon, our new Motor Voter law has seen more people registered to vote than ever, which is a wonderful achievement. If you were registered at the DMC you were placed into the great pool of non-affiliated voters – or NAVs, and unless you returned the postcard sent to by the office of the Secretary of State within 21 days, you have remained a non-affiliated voter.
Voting is your right and privilege as an American, and I want to make sure you get your opportunity to vote in these upcoming primaries. In Oregon we have a closed primary system, which means Democrats can vote for Democrats, and Republicans can vote for Republicans.
Whatever your party affiliation, you can vote for the folks running in that [arty = so, for the primaries, NAVs are, for the most part, left out. If you are listed as a non-affiliated voter (NAV), you will miss your opportunity to vote for your choice of candidate, from the presidency to our state and local offices (unless the office is held by a neutral party).
If you want to determine the candidate that best reflects your voice in the general election on Nov. 3, you will want to vote in the 2020 Primary Election on May 19.
The window is closing. The last day to change your affiliation before the 2020 Primary ballots are mailed is April 28. After that day you will be asked to wait until the primaries are over.
Please visit the Oregon Secrretary of State’s website, www.sos.oregon.gov to check your party affiliation; and if necessary, change it to reflect the party affiliation of the candidates you wish to vote for in the general election.
Your vote is your voice, and every voice matters.
Alex Spenser
Klamath Falls