The State of the Union speech was an encouraging speech for the future of our country.
I don't care what political party you support, but when we as a nation can't come together and celebrate the fact that 10 million of our people are off welfare, millions others from all races now have jobs, a little fourth-grade student has a future scholarship waiting for her, then something is terribly twisted.
The democrats' hatred was made very clear. It was a classless, disgraceful, embarrassing display of our government representatives. When (Nancy) Pelosi tore up the president's speech, she claimed there was no truth in it. In reality, she's saying there's no truth in the dreams of the little girl with a scholarship, spitting in the face of the brother of the man that was killed by an illegal alien, insulting the 100-year-old airman who was honored for his service, and giving an "I don't give a damn" attitude for every American that pulled themselves out of poverty.
No truth in these?
What is wrong with these people? They don't care about you or me. And this is the party of tolerance?
They sat on their pompous rear ends refusing to celebrate with the rest of the nation and constantly lie and spit out negative about our country and tell us how terrible America is and I for one am so tired of politics and politicians. Like him or not, I thank God we have a president that puts Americans first and is surviving the constant attacks from the "do nothing" politicians. I'd love to get paid $175,000 a year for working 100 days and doing nothing.
Vote these embarrassing freeloaders out in November!
Annie House
Klamath Falls