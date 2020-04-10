Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Vote Kaber for Sheriff

I have known the Kaber family for many years. That is why I decided to write this letter to the editor.

As Sheriff, Chris Kaber has done so many good and positive things for the residents of Klamath County. Here are a few of the many achievements Chris and his team have accomplished since taking office: Re-established trust for the Sheriff's Office in the community, returned to Major Crime Team, increased patrol coverage, and rejoined the Interagency Narcotics Team.

I know without a doubt that Sheriff Kaber will continue to put the safety and well-being of the Klamath County residents first and foremost. He is the best person for the position of Klamath County Sheriff.

Christine Palmer

Klamath Falls

