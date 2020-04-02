Vote for the incumbent Sheriff
(Regarding a letter to the editor printed by the Herald & News on March 29)
You are entitled to your opinion, but we don’t happen to agree and feel it is a responsibility to reiterate — as we feel your history/opinion of Mr. Krag incomplete and with inaccuracies and misleadings for our community.
You say he has had years of experience as a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office/union, etc.; however, there were some community members who thought that there was someone, a real cancer in the Sheriff’s Office — someone who wouldn’t do their job in their office, slammed and broke doors, and caused the tax payers, and county, a lot of money and problems. Plus was disrespectful to our poor last Sheriff Skrah, who did an excellent job in Klamath County as his record “proves” (the drug problem, crime, etc.) However, someone was causing real hardship, disobedience, threatened and actually caused much harm. Some people knew the reputation and about some of the hurtful troubles, problems, and financial burdens caused.
On the lake as a boat cop, good fishermen complain about the “attitudes” of some officers who feel they have to search a whole boat — just looking for or wanting a ticket to write.
Please don’t ever, ever, ever, ask people to vote for someone they cannot trust, believe in, like, or respect.
Please vote for the incumbent as our sheriff!
Edna Jones
Klamath Falls