Vote for Rod Davis
When I hire an employee, I make a detailed list of the qualities and skills I’m looking for. I talk to people I trust to see who they recommend. I talk to the job candidate’s references.
Voting for a County Commissioner is no different. We need a County Commissioner who understands budgets and programs, someone who understands the legal consequences of their decisions; and because the county is one of the largest employers in the area, we need someone who understands how to manage employees.
When I’ve asked people I trust who they support for County Commissioner, many cite Rod Davis. The strength of his management and leadership experience is unmatched. Klamath County has probably never had such a skilled and qualified person run for the position. Coming out of this economic slow-down it is critical that we have the best leadership and management we can possibly have. I’m voting for Rod Davis and encourage you to.
Mike Picard
Klamath Falls