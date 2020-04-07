Vote for Krag
I believe there is good and bad in every group of people. I believe the overwhelming majority of people in any group is good, including the transient population in our communities.
Having lived in the Chemult area most of my life, I’ve encountered many transients in my time. Some of them have proven to be very dangerous individuals. A few years ago, a transient who wasn’t causing any problems in the area was savagely attacked one night by another transient with a club and a knife. He managed to crawl out to the highway before collapsing. A motorist reported him. EMS responded and transported him to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. He did survive.
A couple of weeks ago, customers notified the Chemult Postmaster a transient was staying in the Post Office lobby over the weekend and trashing the place. In addition to dumping garbage, transients sometimes urinate and defecate in the lobby. The transient was still in the lobby when the Postmaster arrived Monday morning and she asked him to leave. He refused, so she told him to leave and he told her she needed to leave instead. She retreated into the backroom and called 911. A deputy called her back and told her it would take an hour for him to respond and the guy could be gone by then so he wasn’t coming.
Thankfully, the transient eventually left without assaulting the Postmaster. I don’t know Deputy Daren Krag very well, but I know he spends lot of time patrolling the waters of northern Klamath County, as well as those closer to town, and I’ve never heard of him ever refusing to respond to any call when someone’s life may be in danger. I don’t believe he would allow anyone working for him to do so either. Please cast your vote for him for Klamath County Sheriff.
Joseph Smith
Chemult