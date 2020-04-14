Vote for DeGroot
Some of the traits we seek in our elected officials are honesty, integrity, intelligence, creativity, and commitment to our community. Once an individual with these traits offers themselves to us as public servants, and we elect them, we need to keep them in office as long as we can.
Society, and our community specifically, is elevated when we reward hard work and success, not punish it.
How we treat our elected officials that succeed on behalf of our community will have tremendous influence on the type of people we attract to run for elected offices, at every level. We see fewer and fewer decent people risk their reputation these days because it has unfortunately become the norm to tear down good people just because they run for office. It will take conscious effort to reverse that trend, in this May’s primary election.
Impugning the performance, character, and reputation of good people should not be celebrated as a methodology for unseating elected public servants that do good work for us.
Commissioner DeGroot has worked very hard for our community since winning election in 2016, and has achieved much for us.
From my direct experience in working with Commissioner DeGroot, I am pleased to be able to state emphatically that he is a man of strong integrity, intellect, work ethic, and commitment to our great community. These are the traits I want in my elected public servants, and I strongly believe the individuals that possess these traits should be rewarded so we set the example that tells future potential candidates that only the good need apply.
Preserve our system, preserve our image, preserve the progress that has been made on our behalf by Commissioner DeGroot. Please join me as I proudly vote for Commissioner Derrick DeGroot this May. Let’s reward hard work and success, not punish it.
Joe Spendolini
Klamath Falls