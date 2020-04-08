Vote for Davis
When this virus mess has passed, Klamath is going to need real leadership to get back on track and beyond. We can’t afford to have a commissioner who talks the talk, but does not produce. I am supporting Rod Davis for County Commissioner.
His credentials—as long as your arm—show that he is a real leader. He was born in Klamath Falls, graduated top 10% from US Military Academy at West Point (commissioned 2nd Lt. in USAF as a fighter pilot). He went to Warfare Systems School where he was an instructor in Space Dynamics and Nuclear Weapons. He was a candidate for NASA’s 3rd Astronaut group and served as chief of International Relations brans, Directorate of Plans, Deputy Chief of Staff/Operations and Plans at USAF Headquarters.
As a colonel, he was Vice Wing Commander at Ubon Royal Thai AFC, and Director of Inspections, Inspector General, at Headquarters Pacific Air Force in Hawaii. He held several command positions all over the world and country, including Commander at Nellis AFB in Nevada.
He retired from the USAF, went to law school at Willamette, and became a member of the bar in 1987. He knows how Klamath’s government should function. He is Klamath County’s longest serving legal counsel.
We need someone who will work with our two commissioners and who has invaluable experience getting things done. Consider voting Rod Davis for County Commissioner.
Rayna Larson
Klamath Falls