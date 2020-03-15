Universal curveballs
The March 10 letter of Warren Frei shared many statistics on viruses, flu, and abortions. So, who really knows if the Universe may still be in Creation-mode as to viruses, germs, etc.?
Having asked that, do we have a choice? No one wants to be ill, and even plant viruses are among us (per Home section of the March 11 Herald and News).
Abortion is a choice; always heart-wrenching. But, pre-pregnancy, lest we forget, two are in the equation.
Let’s all be less judgmental, but stalwart and shout loud and clear, far and wide, “Guys, gals, use protection”. Such self-control would prevent pregnancies, and stop/check/restrain other devilish health issues for all parties. Call me a dreamer!
Speaking of devilish, a Washington Post article printed in the Oregonian March 6, on Huanglongbing (what a moniker), is a bacterium that prevents fruit from ripening. Since 2005, HLB caused a 75% decline in Florida’s $9 billion citrus industry. Ouch!
Another “curveball” the Universe has thrown us? Check it out! Then savor the assist from none other than specially-trained dogs, always trustworthy pals (and they’re smarter than humankind, any day of the week).
Barbara Turk
Klamath Falls