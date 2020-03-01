Truth takes a beating
This letter is in response to the Mail Tribune editorial entitled, “Election 2020: Question everything,” featured in the Herald & News, Feb. 9 edition. The premise of the editorial is that much information being shared via social media and alternative news sites is misleading or false.
Yes, I do believe lies and truth are being mixed together via social media sites. However, the article’s basis self-destructs when it’s suggested readers rely on “legitimate news sources,” and then proceeds to identify those sources as major newspapers, television networks, and respected magazines. Perhaps the writer jests, or hasn’t heard of CNN’s antics, but the sources recommended as being truthful are guilty of promoting their own false narrative? The editorial’s attempt to promote the “clean image” of mainstream news failed with this reader.
The good news is most Americans are awake now, and are aware of the falsehoods. People are already questioning everything. This is why there is so much push back on both sides of the arguments via social media. This is not a bad thing, as how else can truth be extracted from the chaos of lies and misunderstanding, unless the lies are revealed to begin with?
What’s happening now in the 2020 election is nothing new. The election of 1800 between President John Adams and his challenger Thomas Jefferson was one of the most vicious in our early history. This occurred despite the lack of television, radio, and computerized social media. The venomous accusations of both sides were zealously published by opposing newspapers of the day.
Yes, people do mistakenly repeat falsehoods. However, the real fight is with those who purposely promote lies because of their hatred for their opposition, or for President Trump! Truth often times takes a beating, but in the end still prevails.
John McFarland III
Klamath Falls