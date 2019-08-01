Two of the four trees on the Pine Street side of the Ross Ragland Theater had to be severely trimmed back because of die-off and a lack of water. A third tree was dead. It was removed and replaced with a new sapling. After a month, the new sapling was also dead due to a lack of water.
The human love of concrete and asphalt keeps rain from saturating the soil that trees occupy. It then becomes our duty to keep our leafy friends hydrated.
While we humans are battling global warming and the destruction of our environment, the folks at the Ross Ragland Theater can't even give us beauty and oxygen. I've noticed that this neglect is a common theme outside of many Klamath Falls companies.
Time for folks to wake up and get with the program. Think globally; act locally. Water those trees.
Dave Brill
Klamath Falls