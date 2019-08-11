This is a letter to the editor regarding the front page of Friday, August 9.
Why select a story regarding a protest, no doubt sponsored by the Venezuelan government, about travel safety in this country to be the headline article?
The article does provide an opinion that Venezuela's warning was politically motivated. Yes, there are travel warnings by other countries and organizations, but I believe that most of the people in Venezuela would very much like to possess the freedoms we take for granted and, if they had the means, would flee to this country.
Your story about a roof blowing off of a tavern porch was more newsworthy.
Dave Pollard
Klamath Falls