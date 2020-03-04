Traffic court issues
On January 22 of this year, I was driving my 85-year old mother to do some errands. She is a resident of Crystal Terrace. I am a 63-year old, 28-year retired Fire Captain of this community. At 9:50 am, on a Wednesday, I was driving on East Main Street from Main Street. The entire length of East Main street is 20 MPH. I was not exceeding the posted speed when I approached the Orchard/East Main Intersection stop.
I approached slowly, stopped, continued through the intersection slowly, and was immediately pulled over by a city patrolman. I have not had a citation in 40 years. I was cited for failure to come to a complete stop. I was maybe barely moving but, 95% stopped at worst. There were no children, no buses, no parents dropping off their kids, or any students outside of the school at this time. I was cited. Really?!
On February 6, I attended my mandated court appearance. I pleaded no contest and fully expected no further consequences. Others appearing before me with violations ranging from suspended license, no insurance, or no drivers license received more relief for their violations than did I, the retired senior citizen driving his elderly mother. My fine was $300 and ordered to traffic school. Are you kidding me!
On March 3, I contacted Municipal Court and requested not to be required to attend Traffic School at the peak of flu season, not to mention other current events. I explained my desire not to be required to sit in a room full of people coughing and sneezing as they were in the courtroom on the day I appeared. I was for the third time violated by my request being rejected.
At this time I would like to thank the City of Klamath Falls and those responsible for the fair/caring treatment experienced!
Michael Mulvey
Klamath Falls