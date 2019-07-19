Tone down the immigration rhetoric; look
at the facts
Democrats prefer to call people that are in this country illegally as “undocumented immigrants” because calling them “illegal” is dehumanizing.
To be sure, it’s a fine line, but in the end it’s just semantics designed to keep the conversation emotional rather than legal.
It’s true that there are lots of truly sad stories associated with enforcing laws designed to control people coming and living in this country illegally, but at some point we have to separate the legal issues from those designed to make those enforcing laws feel guilty.
It’s also true that there are blatant examples of prejudice and racism, but they do not represent the majority of Americans who simply believe that immigration should be regulated.
This isn’t just about people sneaking across the border, because most people living in this country illegally are those who were granted temporary visas but chose to stay, and the majority of those are not Mexican nationals.
Some are hard working productive individuals trying to keep a low profile, others just trying to avoid being deported back to their countries where living conditions are either dismal or oppressive.
But none of this is relevant, and none of it should in any way influence the efforts of the U.S. government to enforce immigration laws, including the deportation of those here illegally by purposefully overstaying their visas.
Those trying to portray those in favor of enforcing these laws as being prejudicial and hateful are shooting themselves in the foot because with few exceptions, Americans support a regulated and controlled immigration policy that simply requires immigrants to come through the front door, and to honor their visas agreements, which is neither hateful nor prejudicial — it’s just common sense.
Calvin Sale
Klamath Falls